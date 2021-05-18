UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an inline rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

