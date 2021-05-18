UBS Group Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $130.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.58.

ROST opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 152.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $652,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 182.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 88.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,646 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

