Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UBSFY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -662.50 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.