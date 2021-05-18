Typhoon Network Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $150,700.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00092132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00393639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00230468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $599.38 or 0.01391213 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.