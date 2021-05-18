TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSP. Bank of America initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

