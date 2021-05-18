TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSP) Quiet Period To Expire on May 25th

TuSimple’s (NASDAQ:TSP) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 25th. TuSimple had issued 33,783,783 shares in its public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,351,351,320 based on an initial share price of $40.00. During TuSimple’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

TSP stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

