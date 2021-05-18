Trust Investment Advisors Sells 571 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $657,641.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,022 shares of company stock worth $28,059,100. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.34. 8,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,485. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.