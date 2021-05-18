Trust Investment Advisors Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.10. The stock had a trading volume of 169,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506,994. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

