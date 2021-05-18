Trust Investment Advisors Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,529,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,177,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

