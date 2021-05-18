Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 558 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 257,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 98,099 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,867,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 103,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

T traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,290,359. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

