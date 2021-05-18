Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

AGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get agilon health alerts:

AGL opened at $30.11 on Monday. agilon health has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.