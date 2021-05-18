Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.42). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.02) EPS.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of RLMD opened at $34.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $585.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,293.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $106,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,730.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,490 shares of company stock worth $621,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 280,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.