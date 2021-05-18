TrueFi Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $45.46 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.46 or 0.01365308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00116106 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.