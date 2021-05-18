Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) had its target price reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on TRIT. Northland Securities lowered Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.
TRIT opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Triterras has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03.
About Triterras
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
