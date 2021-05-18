Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.76. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

