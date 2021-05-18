Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 90 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after acquiring an additional 787,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after buying an additional 496,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after buying an additional 369,373 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.78.

RGA stock opened at $127.19 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

