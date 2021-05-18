Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 60 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 2.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $213.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

