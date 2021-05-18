Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $213,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 3,293.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 28.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of DOX opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

