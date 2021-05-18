Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

TCLAF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS TCLAF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 748. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

