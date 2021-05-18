Trading S.A. Ares Sells 185,360 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,090,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,067,187.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44.

Precigen stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 760,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,538. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 28.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 330,320 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in Precigen by 57.4% in the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Precigen by 22.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 160,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Precigen by 1,422.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 802,232 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.