Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $73,000 Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after buying an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $190.24 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.62.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.28.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

