Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $68,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.47.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

