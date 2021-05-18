Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,198 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,509,720 shares of company stock worth $125,887,212 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

