Tortoise Investment Management LLC Takes $144,000 Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Generation Bio by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $1,136,522.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,630.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 313,249 shares of company stock worth $8,681,787 over the last ninety days.

GBIO stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

