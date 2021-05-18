Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 638 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 716.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

