Tortoise Investment Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815.

TNL opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

