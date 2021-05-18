Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $225,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,122,000.

Shares of BND opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

