Tornado Market Cap Achieves $500,724.18 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for $83.45 or 0.00194551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $500,724.18 and $486,227.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00090411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.40 or 0.00400135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00229605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.83 or 0.01350420 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

