Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

