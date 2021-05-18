Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.40

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76.40 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 72.97 ($0.95), with a volume of 469854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.30 ($0.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of £143.34 million and a P/E ratio of -17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.47.

About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

