Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) & VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Head to Head Survey

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) and VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tiziana Life Sciences and VistaGen Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tiziana Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. VistaGen Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 151.85%. Given Tiziana Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tiziana Life Sciences is more favorable than VistaGen Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VistaGen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and VistaGen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A VistaGen Therapeutics N/A N/A -272.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and VistaGen Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$9.32 million ($0.03) -76.00 VistaGen Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.77 million ($0.50) -4.50

Tiziana Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VistaGen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences beats VistaGen Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops Anti IL-6r (TZLS-501), a human anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, primarily to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms; and StemPrintER, a multi-gene signature assay intended for use in patients diagnosed with estrogen-receptor positive ER+/HER2 negative breast cancers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a subsidiary of Planwise Group Limited.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder. Its PH94B product also has potential to treat a range of anxiety disorders, including adjustment disorder with anxiety, postpartum anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, preprocedural anxiety, panic, and others. The company's CNS pipeline also comprises PH10, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase 2B clinical development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101, an oral N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist, which is in development in combination with probenecid as a potential treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia, MDD, neuropathic pain, and suicidal ideation. It has contract research and development agreement with Cato Research Ltd.; license and option agreements with Pherin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license and collaboration agreement with EverInsight Therapeutics Inc.; and license and sublicense agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

