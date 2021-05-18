TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMST opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $725.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

