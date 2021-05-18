ThoreCoin Trading Down 18.5% This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for about $8,794.27 or 0.19337207 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $762.34 million and approximately $33,967.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00090254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.72 or 0.00423761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00228852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $591.41 or 0.01300410 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044744 BTC.

ThoreCoin Coin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

