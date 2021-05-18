The Westaim (WED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Westaim (CVE:WED) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect The Westaim to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

The Westaim (CVE:WED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.78 million for the quarter.

Shares of CVE:WED opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The Westaim has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.56. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The firm has a market cap of C$381.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Glenn Garry Macneil bought 32,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,383.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,728 shares in the company, valued at C$90,053.76. Also, Director Ian William Delaney bought 50,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,242.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,311,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,041,789.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 254,288 shares of company stock worth $677,041.

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

