The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $24.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.