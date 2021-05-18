The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

