The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $210.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

DIS stock opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.97, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

