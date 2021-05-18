The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.31.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.07. The stock has a market cap of $308.74 billion, a PE ratio of -106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

