The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies makes up about 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,919,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,838 shares of company stock valued at $23,372,974. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.93 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

