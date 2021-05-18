The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

