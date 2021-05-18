The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $39.14. 35,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,214. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.