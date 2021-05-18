The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The Mosaic traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 75176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

