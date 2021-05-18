The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 44.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after purchasing an additional 862,798 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 379.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $6,438,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 159.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,388,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after purchasing an additional 852,811 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,180,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

