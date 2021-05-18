The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,963 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.39. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

