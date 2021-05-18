The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 33,615 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.58% of Equitrans Midstream worth $20,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,038,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $40,285,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

