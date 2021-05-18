The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 9,366 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Edison International were worth $21,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Edison International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 27,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Edison International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.97.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

