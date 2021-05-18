The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $24.32 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in V.F. were worth $24,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -666.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.