The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $23.57 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 428.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.46% of Exponent worth $23,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $61,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,868,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 134,724 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at $10,016,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $8,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.05 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

