The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.43 Million Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.96% of Universal Electronics worth $22,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 3,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $183,030.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UEIC. B. Riley cut their price objective on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. The company has a market cap of $662.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

