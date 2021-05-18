The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,249,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,003 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $23,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

